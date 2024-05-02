Triumph Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

