Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 125,924 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.84% of Hub Group worth $165,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

