Triumph Capital Management Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $10,526,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,637,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 396,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,604,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

