Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $868.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $507.19 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $942.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

