Triumph Capital Management Acquires 998 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

