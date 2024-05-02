TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $172.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.78.

Shares of TFII opened at $129.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. TFI International has a one year low of $102.94 and a one year high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

