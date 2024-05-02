Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of QTWO opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,639 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,784. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

