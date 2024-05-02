Summit Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock remained flat at $36.73 during trading on Thursday. 39,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,167. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

