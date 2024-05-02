Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.1 %

ADP stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 437,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,091. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.