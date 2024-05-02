Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 815 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,814,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $230.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.15 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.