New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,584 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.22 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.