Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SOHOO opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

