TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

