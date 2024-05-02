Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $34.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $35.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.