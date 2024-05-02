Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

