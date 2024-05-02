Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 343,785 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 494,470 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,489,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

