PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 970 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 149,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,036. The company has a market capitalization of $385.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

