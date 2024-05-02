Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

NASDAQ Z opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

