Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,526,000 after buying an additional 409,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.