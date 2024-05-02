Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

