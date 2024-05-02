Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,012 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $16.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

