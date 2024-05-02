MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

