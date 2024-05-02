Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $457,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

