First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,309 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 297,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.