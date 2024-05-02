Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.17.

NYSE LDOS opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $142.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

