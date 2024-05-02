Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Patricia Eby Purchases 5,000 Shares

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Eby bought 5,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVSB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.