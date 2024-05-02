Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on 908 Devices Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
908 Devices Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ MASS opened at $5.68 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $187.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333,119 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
