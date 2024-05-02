Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

