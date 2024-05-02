Brokers Set Expectations for WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WNS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,697,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

