Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.71 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.54 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average is $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

