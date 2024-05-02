Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,184 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

