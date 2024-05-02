Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $138.06 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $138,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

