Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

LOUP opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.61. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

