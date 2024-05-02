Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

BND opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

