11,353 Shares in LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $25.36.
About LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF
