Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

