Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$36.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.46.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO opened at C$30.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.48. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

