Roth Capital Weighs in on Viper Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Viper Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Viper Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.