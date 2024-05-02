Sidoti Csr Comments on HNI Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for HNI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. HNI has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 86.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $3,906,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HNI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $749,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.81%.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.