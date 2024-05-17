BMO Capital Markets Trims dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Target Price to C$10.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, dentalcorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.49. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

