Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Issued By Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBD. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 891,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

