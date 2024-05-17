Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.09.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock opened at C$50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.27. The stock has a market cap of C$14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$57.93.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.243953 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.