Financial Review: Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) & NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -41.48% -40.22% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -97.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Medical Technology and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and NKGen Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 622.20 -$5.29 million ($3.71) -1.23 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 416.28 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NKGen Biotech.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

