Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Earns Mkt Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $547.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,605.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,000 shares of company stock worth $297,720 and sold 66,000 shares worth $205,119. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

