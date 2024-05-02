Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,357 shares of company stock worth $1,693,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

