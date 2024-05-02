Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,157,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,010,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after buying an additional 132,936 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGGR stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

