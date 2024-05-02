Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

