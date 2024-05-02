CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,328,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,547. The company has a market capitalization of $300.12 million, a PE ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

