TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDSX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.10.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

