Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Get Funko alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNKO

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Funko news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,046.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,575 shares of company stock worth $294,739. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.